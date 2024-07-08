Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending July 05, 2024

HOW SOON WILL THE FED BE CUTTING RATES?

When the minutes of the June Fed meeting were published by the FOMC on July 03, 2024; the only thing that was evident was that the Fed continues to be ambivalent. The Fed members refused to be drawn into any debate on cutting rates, which leaves us with the Million dollar question; “how soon will the Fed cut rates?” Here is our reading of the FOMC minutes and what, we believe, it means for the trajectory of interest rates in the US.

The Fed officials have accepted the fact that the US economy was slowing in terms of GDP growth and consumer spending. While the labour market was back in balance, the proof of the pudding lies in the PCE inflation tapering to 2.6%. However, the Fed is loath to shift out of its “wait and watch” comfort zone.

If one looks at it more rationally, the Fed is being ambivalent, because it can afford to be ambivalent. About a year back, the big fear was that the rate hikes could trigger a hard landing for the US economy. Despite an inverted yield curve, there was no hard landing. That has given the Fed the confidence they that wait till they are absolutely sure that the only feasible option was to cut the benchmark rates.

One positive takeaway is that the FOMC members have acknowledged multiple confirmations on tapering inflation. It is not just that consumer spending is weakening, but this low demand is also forcing producers to offer discounts on products to the customers. These price cuts to avoid a consumer demand impact, by itself, has led to tapering of price pressures in the US economy. There is a demand and supply trigger.

The FOMC wordings this time are less sceptical and more cautious. What does that really mean? Fed members have just said that they would prefer to wait for more data points that would give them greater confidence that inflation was moving towards 2%. In short, the Fed is looking for more confirmation from a couple of months more of consumer inflation, PCE inflation, GDP data, oil reserve drawdowns, non-farm payrolls, jobs etc.

One phrase that has been used several times in the course of the FOMC minutes is the phrase, “Modest Improvement.” Here the focus is less on improvement and more on modest. Here is the logic for the use of this term. PCE inflation has just tapered by 20 bps in the last 5 months. One can argue that inflation is just 60 bps away from the 2% target, but the problem is that it has been there for a long time.

One important point is whether the entire inflation counter was purely an outcome of Fed hawkishness. If that is the case, then a reversal of hawkishness could lead to higher inflation. However, that is something that would only be evident once the actual rate cuts commence.

The gist of the story is that the FOMC consensus view has shifted from scepticism to caution. That is an improvement. However, there is still a long mental road to traverse, before the Fed embarks on rate cuts. The question is not whether; but when!

US BOND YIELDS SOFTEN, AS DOES THE DOLLAR INDEX

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 01, 2024 4.471 4.412 4.493 4.386 Jul 02, 2024 4.438 4.457 4.465 4.414 Jul 02, 2024 4.355 4.426 4.445 4.339 Jul 04, 2024 4.372 4.364 4.376 4.353 Jul 05, 2024 4.278 4.374 4.404 4.269

Data Source: Bloomberg

US bond yields started the week at slightly elevated levels of 4.471%, but gradually edged lower to close at 4.278% levels towards the end of the week. Bond yields had jumped up in the previous week on expectations that there was a strong chance of Trump 2.0 in November, when the US went to elections. That price driven spike in bond yields is over and this week saw the bond yields tapering. The Fed minutes were a key trigger for the lower bond yields after the Fed refused to commit any time line on rate cuts. For now, the base case scenario is just one rate cut in 2024 and a best case scenario is 2 rate cuts. However, 2025 is expected to see more aggressive rate cuts. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 01, 2024 105.90 105.85 105.98 105.43 Jul 02, 2024 105.72 105.85 106.05 105.66 Jul 02, 2024 105.40 105.67 105.80 105.05 Jul 04, 2024 105.13 105.32 105.36 105.10 Jul 05, 2024 104.88 105.17 105.17 104.82

Data Source: Bloomberg

In a week when the bond yields fell sharply post the FOMC minutes, the dollar index was not far behind. The surge in the dollar amidst Euro weakness has already played out. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 105.90 levels, and steadily tapered through the week. However, on Friday, the dollar index closed at 104.88 as the FOMC minutes did put pressure on the dollar index also. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 106.05 and a low of 104.82.

INDIA BOND YIELDS TAPER TO CLOSE BELOW THE 7% MARK

The India 10-year bond yields has been oscillating above and below the 7% mark. Last week, we had seen the bond yields spike to 7.008% on the back of expectations that the delayed monsoons could result in a spike in inflation. However, the tone shifted this week after clear signals that the impact on food inflation would be limited.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jun 10, 2024 7.032 7.048 7.048 7.027 Jun 11, 2024 7.014 7.055 7.055 7.012 Jun 12, 2024 7.012 7.012 7.015 7.007 Jun 13, 2024 6.986 7.003 7.003 6.985 Jun 14, 2024 6.984 6.980 6.991 6.975 Jun 17, 2024 6.984 6.980 6.991 6.975 Jun 18, 2024 6.981 6.998 6.998 6.981 Jun 19, 2024 6.974 6.981 6.981 6.964 Jun 20, 2024 6.976 6.984 6.984 6.970 Jun 21, 2024 6.973 6.984 6.984 6.972 Jun 24, 2024 6.971 6.979 6.979 6.954 Jun 25, 2024 6.983 6.972 6.989 6.969 Jun 26, 2024 6.997 6.998 7.001 6.984 Jun 27, 2024 7.000 7.006 7.009 6.987 Jun 28, 2024 7.008 6.998 7.020 6.992 Jul 01, 2024 7.013 7.023 7.024 7.010 Jul 02, 2024 7.009 7.009 7.009 7.009 Jul 02, 2024 7.001 7.009 7.009 6.999 Jul 04, 2024 6.998 6.992 7.001 6.989 Jul 05, 2024 6.993 7.016 7.016 6.987

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 7.013% and closed at 6.993%. After the initial jitters, the bond markets are now reconciling to the fact that the delayed monsoons may not have any profound negative impact on food inflation this year. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.009% and a low of 6.987%. With the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit hinting at subdued yields, the big question mark would still be on the monsoon spread and intensity; as well as the impact on food prices.

RUPEE STAYS UNDER PRESSURE DESPITE GOOD TIDINGS

With the dollar index falling below 105 levels; the rupee was expected to strengthen, but it weakened to close around the 83.500/$ mark.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jun 10, 2024 83.500 83.530 83.551 83.468 Jun 11, 2024 83.600 83.521 83.639 83.480 Jun 12, 2024 83.430 83.618 83.622 83.433 Jun 13, 2024 83.540 83.507 83.575 83.487 Jun 14, 2024 83.547 83.546 83.593 83.514 Jun 17, 2024 83.500 83.523 83.567 83.503 Jun 18, 2024 83.330 83.498 83.560 83.322 Jun 19, 2024 83.460 83.394 83.491 83.340 Jun 20, 2024 83.620 83.422 83.684 83.417 Jun 21, 2024 83.568 83.630 83.631 83.498 Jun 24, 2024 83.450 83.563 83.590 83.410 Jun 25, 2024 83.403 83.439 83.510 83.394 Jun 26, 2024 83.560 83.452 83.632 83.413 Jun 27, 2024 83.438 83.579 83.596 83.408 Jun 28, 2024 83.355 83.458 83.492 83.329 Jul 01, 2024 83.438 83.380 83.479 83.349 Jul 02, 2024 83.500 83.440 83.567 83.422 Jul 02, 2024 83.520 83.497 83.564 83.435 Jul 04, 2024 83.475 83.495 83.561 83.463 Jul 05, 2024 83.500 83.503 83.532 83.458

Data Source: RBI

Just about two weeks back, we had seen the rupee weaken to a level of 83.684/$. That remains a low for the rupee, but in the latest week the rupee made several attempts to get close to that mark. In the previous, we got to see some strength in the rupee after positive tidings coming from the current account surplus in Q4 and the lower 0.7% CAD for FY24. This week, the rupee was under pressure despite the dollar index tapering. That can be attributed to a sharp spike in oil prices as Brent Crude rallied above $87/bbl on a sharp fall in US inventories. That was the key factor in rupee being under pressure during the week, despite FPI inflows of $5.91 Billion into Indian equities in the last 4 weeks. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.349/$ and a low of 83.567/$.

BRENT CRUDE CROSSES $87/BBL ON ROBUST US DEMAND

After hovering below $80/bbl in the early part of June 2024, the oil prices have rallied again. This week, Brent Crude crossed $87/bbl. Even the WTI Crude is now trading above $83/bbl and this has been largely triggered by the sharper than expected drawdown in the US API oil inventories. That is indicating that US demand for oil remains very robust.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jun 10, 2024 81.63 79.38 82.17 79.34 Jun 11, 2024 81.92 81.97 82.36 81.19 Jun 12, 2024 82.60 82.08 83.34 81.96 Jun 13, 2024 82.75 82.42 83.05 81.80 Jun 14, 2024 82.62 82.05 83.39 81.92 Jun 17, 2024 83.52 82.07 83.79 81.54 Jun 18, 2024 84.53 83.62 84.70 82.97 Jun 19, 2024 84.29 84.61 84.98 84.17 Jun 20, 2024 84.86 84.40 85.14 84.19 Jun 21, 2024 84.33 84.78 85.30 83.95 Jun 24, 2024 86.01 84.99 86.16 84.71 Jun 25, 2024 85.01 86.06 86.23 84.74 Jun 26, 2024 85.25 84.89 85.81 84.47 Jun 27, 2024 86.39 85.01 86.50 84.88 Jun 28, 2024 86.41 86.56 87.22 86.24 Jul 01, 2024 86.60 84.90 86.88 84.85 Jul 02, 2024 86.24 86.71 87.46 86.16 Jul 02, 2024 87.34 86.44 87.39 85.89 Jul 04, 2024 87.43 87.09 87.59 86.51 Jul 05, 2024 86.54 87.45 87.95 86.49

Data Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices crossed the $87/bbl mark in the week, ahead of the OPEC meeting in the coming week. More than the OPEC meet, it was the sharp drawdown of -12.5 Million barrels of crude that triggered fears of supply struggling to meet robust US oil demand. In addition, there are also concerns that Russia may be forced to cut supply later this year, worsening the gap in the market. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $87.95/bbl and a low of $84.85/bbl.

SPOT GOLD SPIKES TO $2,393/OZ DURING THE WEEK

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jun 10, 2024 2,310.53 2,296.00 2,313.87 2,287.31 Jun 11, 2024 2,316.27 2,311.00 2,320.17 2,297.69 Jun 12, 2024 2,322.52 2,315.53 2,341.70 2,310.80 Jun 13, 2024 2,303.54 2,325.70 2,326.70 2,295.68 Jun 14, 2024 2,332.52 2,302.52 2,336.87 2,301.35 Jun 17, 2024 2,318.87 2,332.20 2,333.48 2,310.02 Jun 18, 2024 2,328.33 2,319.38 2,333.25 2,306.63 Jun 19, 2024 2,327.48 2,329.79 2,335.10 2,323.84 Jun 20, 2024 2,359.63 2,329.15 2,365.52 2,327.30 Jun 21, 2024 2,321.51 2,360.91 2,368.77 2,316.82 Jun 24, 2024 2,332.93 2,321.60 2,335.02 2,317.37 Jun 25, 2024 2,319.01 2,333.25 2,337.26 2,315.56 Jun 26, 2024 2,297.91 2,320.00 2,323.95 2,293.70 Jun 27, 2024 2,327.45 2,299.80 2,331.00 2,296.50 Jun 28, 2024 2,325.71 2,327.75 2,339.79 2,319.15 Jul 01, 2024 2,331.70 2,326.46 2,338.72 2,318.55 Jul 02, 2024 2,329.28 2,332.05 2,336.90 2,319.24 Jul 02, 2024 2,356.06 2,328.00 2,365.06 2,326.93 Jul 04, 2024 2,356.12 2,353.70 2,362.64 2,350.76 Jul 05, 2024 2,391.46 2,358.01 2,393.04 2,354.03

Data Source: Bloomberg

The rally in gold prices came this week largely on the back of dollar weakness ahead of the payrolls data. Gold closed the previous week at $2,326/oz, but closed sharply higher at $2,391/oz. Gold traders are also betting on rates cuts being more aggressive in 2025, which will help reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold. Gold may also do a silver catch up. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,393/oz and a low of $2,319/oz.