Weekly Musings – NFO Pick (Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF)

WHERE WILL GROWW NIFTY EV & NEW AGE AUTOMOTIVE ETF INVEST
The investment objective of the Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF is to generate long term capital growth by investing in securities of the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index. Being a passive index ETF, it will invest in the same weightage as the index with the intent of providing returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index. The one key endeavour of the fund would be to minimize the tracking error, which is the probability that the fund performance diverges from the index performance. The fund is classified as a high risk passive fund and cannot assure returns.
The Groww Nifty EV and New Age Automotive ETF will be a passively managed fund with investments in stocks in the same proportion as in the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index. The fund will invest in a basket of stocks forming part of Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Index in similar proportions. The investment strategy and the role of the fund manager would largely predicate around reducing the tracking error to the least possible through regular rebalancing of the portfolio. The fund manages will also occasionally look at change in weights of stocks in the Index as well as the incremental collections and redemptions in the Scheme. A small part of the funds may be invested in debt and money market instruments, to tap opportunities and for basic liquidity purposes.
WHAT IS THE NIFTY EV & NEW AGE AUTOMOTIVE INDEX ALL ABOUT?
The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index is the underlying benchmark for this passive fund. It aims to track the performance of companies forming part of the EV ecosystem in India. It will also cover companies that are involved in development of new age automotive vehicles or related technology. The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index has a base date of April 02, 2018 and a base value of 1,000. The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index includes stocks forming part of or likely to be a part of the Nifty 500 index at the time of review. Any stock that forms part of the Nifty 500 is eligible to be a part of the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index subject to being involved in the production and supply of electric or new age automotive vehicles, batteries, components, raw materials, and technology.
In short, it would include all companies that encompass the EV ecosystem in India; and includes companies that form the backwards and the forward integration for the supply chain. The overall weight of the stocks belonging to Group A (Manufacturing of 2W/3W/4W/PV/CV Electric and New age automotive vehicles) will be capped at 40%. The weight of each stock belonging to Group A shall be capped at 8%; while non-Group-A stocks will be capped at 4%. The index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced on a quarterly basis.
CONSTITUENTS OF THE NIFTY EV & NEW AGE AUTOMOTIVE INDEX
The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index comprises of a total of 33 stocks. The table below captures the components of the index, with their respective industry classification.
|Company Name
|Industry
|ISIN Code
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE885A01032
|Ashok Leyland Ltd.
|Capital Goods
|INE208A01029
|Bajaj Auto Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE917I01010
|Bharat Forge Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE465A01025
|Bosch Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE323A01026
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
|Capital Goods
|INE067A01029
|Eicher Motors Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE066A01021
|Exide Industries Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE302A01020
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
|Chemicals
|INE09N301011
|Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE158A01026
|Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
|Chemicals
|INE019C01026
|JBM Auto Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE927D01044
|Jupiter Wagons Ltd.
|Capital Goods
|INE209L01016
|KPIT Technologies Ltd.
|Information Technology
|INE04I401011
|L&T Technology Services Ltd.
|Information Technology
|INE010V01017
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE101A01026
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE585B01010
|Minda Corporation Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE842C01021
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE0FS801015
|Olectra Greentech Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE260D01016
|Rattan India Enterprises Ltd.
|Consumer Services
|INE834M01019
|Reliance Industries Ltd.
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|INE002A01018
|Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE775A01035
|Schaeffler India Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE513A01022
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE073K01018
|TVS Motor Company Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE494B01023
|Tata Chemicals Ltd.
|Chemicals
|INE092A01019
|Tata Elxsi Ltd.
|Information Technology
|INE670A01012
|Tata Motors Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE155A01022
|Tata Technologies Ltd.
|Information Technology
|INE142M01025
|Tube Investments of India Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE974X01010
|UNO Minda Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE405E01023
|Varroc Engineering Ltd.
|Automobile and Auto Components
|INE665L01035
Data Source: NSE
As can be seen from the above table, it is an amalgam of the entire EV and green automotive ecosystem ranging from EVs, e-buses, IT support players, specialty chemical companies, consumable fuels. Tata Motors has the highest weightage of 8.26% in the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index, followed by Maruti Suzuki 7.91%, Mahindra & Mahindra 7.85%, Bajaj Auto 78.84%, and Reliance Industries at 4.29%.
In terms of sectoral mix; automobiles and auto components account for 69.01% of the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index, Information Technology accounts for 13.48%, Chemicals at 8.08%, Capital Goods at 5.07%, and oil at 4.29%. The top 10 stocks account for nearly 67% of the total weight of the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index.
KEY NUMBERS PERTAINING TO NIFTY EV & NEW AGE AUTOMOTIVE INDEX
It is a recent index, so not much is known about performance. However, we have back tested for previous years and some interesting numbers of returns and risk emerge from the index. Here are the highlights.
Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index offers a good mix of an opportunity and the benefits of a high quality portfolio.
PERFORMANCE OF NEW AGE EV FUNDS IN INDIA
Currently, we do not have a sizable number of funds from the EV / automotive space in India to enable a comparison. There are only 3 AMCs that have funds benchmarked to the Nifty EV & New Age Automotive Index. However, two of these funds are from ICICI Pru AMC and one from Nippon AMC. Mirae has just launched its EV / automotive fund and Groww AMC is next on the block. So, there is not much of a history available for comparison nor is there a substantial AUM to be able to draw significant conclusions. However, one common factor is that the 1 year returns on these funds has been in excess of 60%, which is not surprising considering that these category of funds have done very well in the last one year.
GLANCE AT THE GROWW NIFTY EV & NEW AGE AUTOMOTIVE ETF NFO
Here are some details of the Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO you must know to decide on investing in the fund.
The Groww Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO offers an opportunity for investors to participate passively in a fund that offers a veritable play on the EV and new age automotive theme in India. The fund believes that EV & New Age Automotive theme will gain from the combination of strong auto demand and a rapid shift to green auto sector.
