Large Caps Outperform Midcaps in Earnings

The Indian stock markets finished the week on a positive note with NIFTY 50 up by 1.28% on the back of a strong 9.34% surge in Reliance Industries following strong quarterly results. Maruti also chipped in significantly, backed by healthy vehicle sales during April. While large cap continued to dictate the outperformance, the NIFTY Midcap Select index was flat indicating that the condition of broader markets is in no trampling. On the sectoral front, Realty (+2.58%) was the highest gainer. Auto and Pharma indices also did well. FMCG was sluggish. On the whole, strong earnings and subsiding trade war fears provided the necessary fillip to the market’s continued uptrend.

NIFTY 50

＄NIFTY 50 – RIL’s rally boosts NIFTY

date open high low close 2025-04-25 24289.0 24365.4 23847.8 24039.3 2025-04-28 24070.2 24355.1 24054.1 24328.5 2025-04-29 24370.7 24457.7 24290.8 24335.9 2025-04-30 24342.1 24396.2 24198.8 24334.2 2025-05-02 24311.9 24589.2 24238.5 24346.7

Weekly Performance: 1.3%

Last week, the NIFTY 50 index rallied 1.28%. RIL rallied strongly after positive earnings. It was the key mover in NIFTY and was up 9.34%. Maruti and Adaniports were also up significantly and rallied ~6.5%. Maruti rallied after robust vehicle sales numbers for the month of April. The market breadth was also strong as advances outpaced declines to 28/22. On the flip side, Shiriram Finance, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement and Hero Motorcorp were among the top losers. Stock specific issues including poor earnings were the key reasons. Overall, NIFTY has recovered all of its losses for the year and continues to build up on the gains.

NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT

＄NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT – Midcaps struggle to keep pace with NIFTY

date open high low close 2025-04-25 12292.7 12334.7 11872.8 11971.4 2025-04-28 11984.0 12210.2 11980.5 12200.4 2025-04-29 12243.5 12327.4 12182.5 12195.0 2025-04-30 12219.2 12257.9 12022.0 12075.3 2025-05-02 12036.0 12221.0 11940.8 11977.0

Weekly Performance: 0.0%

The NIFTY MIDCAP SELECT was nearly flat for the week and underperformed NIFTY. Godrej Properties and Persistent Systems rallied strongly – 7.47% and 3.06% respectively, followed by Max Healthcare, Bharat Forge, and HPCL. On the other hand, top losers were Idea Cellular and Colgate Palmolive declining by 5.36% and 4.67% respectively. Industower and Mphasis also saw significant declines. Market breadth was even with 13 advances to 12 declines. Despite the recent rally, midcaps are yet to recover their losses for the year. While NIFTY is marginally up YTD, the midcap index is still down 5% YTD.

NIFTY IT

＄NIFTY IT – Continues to recover on waning tradewar headwinds and FII inflows

date open high low close 2025-04-25 35487.3 35941.4 35068.1 35562.2 2025-04-28 35541.6 35679.4 35089.8 35482.9 2025-04-29 35565.8 36157.2 35416.9 35920.4 2025-04-30 35913.7 36206.6 35440.8 35794.9 2025-05-02 35868.5 36300.6 35637.4 35891.9

Weekly Performance: 0.9%

The NIFTY IT Index was a strong outperformer for last week, up by 6.56% versus NIFTY 50 little over 0.79% higher. The biggest gainers on the Nifty IT were Coforge (up 11.74%), Tech Mahindra (11.72%), Mphasis (11.01%), HCL Technologies (9.62%) and Persistent Systems (8.75%). None of the index stocks were done and the rally was broadbased. This is a significant event given that the IT index has been witnessing material selling pressure in the recent past. In fact, 4 of the recent 12 weeks had bottom decile performances. More than any stock specific event, the rally was driven relief over the worst of the tariff-induced uncertainty being likely behind us.

NIFTY IT index was up 0.93% and marginally underperformed the broader NIFTY 50. Persistent Systems Ltd. (3.06%) and L&T Infotech (2.13%) were the top gainers. On the other hand, Mphasis lost the most, down 2.88%. NIFTY IT index has staged a smart recovery in the past week to rally from YTD lows. Rather than stock specific factors, macro has improved for the sector. Waning of concerns related to Trump’s tarriff war and a pickup in FII flows have been the key factors.

NIFTY AUTO

＄NIFTY AUTO – Strong performance as Maruti lifts sentiment

date open high low close 2025-04-25 22385.3 22541.9 21885.2 21994.5 2025-04-28 22003.4 22427.2 21919.9 22352.9 2025-04-29 22442.7 22584.1 22216.6 22299.1 2025-04-30 22306.2 22389.2 22091.2 22308.4 2025-05-02 22323.2 22687.9 22198.3 22286.5

Weekly Performance: 1.3%

NIFTY AUTO Index was a strong performer with a gain of 1.33%. Among the top performers were TI India (+12.65%) followed by Maruti (+6.35%). On the other hand, Exide Industries and Hero MotoCorp stood as top losers in the pack, declining 4.2% and 3.48%, respectively. Maruti’s positive vehicle sales numbers were the key reason for its strong performance.



NIFTY BANK

＄NIFTY BANK – Sector rotation, profit booking are some of the headwinds

date open high low close 2025-04-25 55233.6 55350.6 54176.4 54664.1 2025-04-28 54610.3 55577.4 54582.4 55432.8 2025-04-29 55524.4 55957.8 55262.4 55391.2 2025-04-30 55382.4 55478.2 54723.7 55087.1 2025-05-02 55100.9 55691.9 54994.4 55115.4

Weekly Performance: 0.8%

NIFTY BANK Index was up a modest 0.83% last week and underperformed the broader NIFTY 50. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer, jumping 3.72 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank at 1.85 per cent. Axis Bank and AU Small Finance Bank were also among the gainers, up 1.31%. In contrast, Federal Bank was the biggest loser, down 3.25%. Market breadth was overwhelmingly positive with 10 advances to 2 declines. NIFTY BANK index has been a strong performer YTD – up 7.5%. After the strong rally, numerous factors including profit booking, sector rotation and even fundamental concerns about slowing credit growth are likely impacting the index.

NIFTY ENERGY

＄NIFTY ENERGY – Weak market breadth prevents a stronger rally

date open high low close 2025-04-25 34751.1 34874.1 33599.6 33956.5 2025-04-28 33944.7 34622.9 33928.4 34538.9 2025-04-29 34656.9 34889.6 34352.2 34438.8 2025-04-30 34476.8 34624.1 33991.0 34241.6 2025-05-02 34206.1 34600.6 33990.6 34138.8

Weekly Performance: 0.5%

NIFTY ENERGY was up 0.5% and underperformed NIFTY 50 last week. Top gainers included Hitachi Power, RIL, IGL, IOC and Mahanagar Gas with each of them gaining more than 5%. However, a weak market breadth significantly impacted the overall returns. Only 14 stocks advanced while 26 declined. Thermax, JP Power, NLC India, Adani Power and INOX Wind were among the top losers. Stock specific action dominated the moves. RIL’s sharp rise was on strong earnings.

NIFTY FMCG

＄NIFTY FMCG – Among the bottom performers

date open high low close 2025-04-25 56926.9 57121.8 55976.9 56532.4 2025-04-28 56432.9 56767.1 56313.4 56620.3 2025-04-29 56693.8 56744.5 56246.3 56474.5 2025-04-30 56492.0 56826.2 56150.3 56445.4 2025-05-02 56242.1 56588.3 55875.8 56252.2

Weekly Performance: -0.5%

The NIFTY FMCG index fell by 0.5% last week and underperformed the broader NIFTY 50. Prominent gainers in the pack were United Breweries, Emami, Varun Beverages, Radico Khaitan and United Spirits. Among the losers, Patanjali, Colgate, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, and Marico. Market breadth was even as 8 stocks advanced while 7 fell.

NIFTY PHARMA

＄NIFTY PHARMA – Another beneficiary of waning trade war

date open high low close 2025-04-25 22008.5 22116.2 21323.2 21482.6 2025-04-28 21466.1 21961.9 21465.5 21908.1 2025-04-29 21948.1 21980.8 21567.2 21676.7 2025-04-30 21708.8 21970.0 21668.2 21772.4 2025-05-02 21729.9 21863.0 21495.1 21627.4

Weekly Performance: 0.7%

The Nifty Pharma index ended up 0.67 per cent last week while the 50-stock Nifty gained 1.28 per cent. Abbot India, Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Lupin were among the best performers for the week. Market breadth was largely positive with 13 advanced to 7 declines. Of late, the index performance has been volatile due to the trade war uncertainty. However, the headwinds are arguably waning and it is increasingly benefiting from investors bottom fishing and rotating out of sectors with stronger performance. In addition to the sectoral themes, there has been stock specific action as Abbott and Biocon are bouncing back from last week’s over reactions.

NIFTY REALTY

＄NIFTY REALTY – Strong rally as key gainers rise sharply

date open high low close 2025-04-25 890.0 895.7 853.8 859.3 2025-04-28 860.2 872.7 857.8 871.5 2025-04-29 871.3 880.3 865.9 869.2 2025-04-30 874.2 901.1 870.8 885.8 2025-05-02 879.2 895.0 873.3 881.5

Weekly Performance: 2.6%

NIFTY REALTY has outperformed NIFTY 50 last week. It rallied 2.58% on sectoral as well as stock specific strength. Prestige Properties, Godrej Properties, DLF, Sobha and Raymond were the top gainers with gains of 8.15%, 7.47%, 5.67%, 5.26% and 3.77%, respectively. On the other hand, Phoenix, Brigade and Anant Raj were among the top losers with a change of -5.53%, -4.17% and -1.94%, respectively. Advances outpaced declines 7 to 3.