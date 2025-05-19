What Big 10 fund houses bought and sold in May 2025?

MAY 2025 – FLOWS ROBUST ACROSS FUND CATEGORIES
After the massive redemptions in March 2025, April saw aggressive debt fund inflows of ₹2,19,136 Crore. Flows into active equity funds were relative tepid at ₹24,269 crore, due to substantial SIP stoppages. In fact, April 2025, saw SIP stoppage ratio touch 298%, and last 4 months have seen nearly 1.18 Crore SIP folios going out of circulation. However, the overall folios are still up, which means there has been a shift from SIP folios to lumpsum folios.
For equity markets, it is the churn that matters to understand how much of equity action there has been by mutual funds. For the month of April, the net flows into equity funds were to the tune of ₹24,269 Crore. This comprised equity fund sales of ₹56,748 Crore and equity fund redemptions of ₹32,479 Crore. It is the gross figure of ₹89,227 that influences the churn by the mutual funds. Here is how the 10 biggest funds by equity AUM churned.
As of May 31, 2025, SBI Mutual Funds had total equity AUM of ₹7,69,675 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 4.0% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 14.0%. SBI MF holds 610 stocks across 31 sectors. Here are key portfolio shifts of SBI MF in May 2025.
For May 2025, SBI Mutual Fund entered 3 new stocks and exited 1 stock.
As of May 31, 2025, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹5,58,952 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.5% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 31.2%. ICICI Pru MF holds 672 stocks across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of ICICI Prudential MF in May 2025.
For May 2025, ICICI Pru MF took fresh entry in 5 stocks and total exit from 5 stocks.
As of May 31, 2025, HDFC Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹4,74,430 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM has grown 3.5% while the yoy growth stands at 26.8%. HDFC Mutual Fund holds a total of 702 stocks across all its equity schemes spread across 31 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of HDFC Mutual Fund in May 2025.
For May 2025, HDFC MF took fresh entry in 4 stocks and total exit from 1 stock.
As of May 31, 2025, Nippon India MF had equity AUM of ₹3,99,225 Crore. Over last 1 month the equity fund AUM grew 4.2% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 27.9%. Nippon India Mutual Fund holds 633 stocks spread across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of Nippon India Mutual Fund for May 2025.
For May 2025, Nippon India MF took fresh entry in 2 stocks and total exit from 7 stocks.
As of May 31, 2025 , Kotak Mutual Fund had equity AUM of ₹2,79,463 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 2.8% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 18.5%. Kotak MF holds a total of 579 stocks across 29 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of Kotak Mutual Fund in May 2025.
For May 2025, Kotak MF took fresh entry in 3 stocks and total exit from 5 stocks.
As of May 31, 2025, UTI Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹2,64,031 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 4.3% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 17.4%. UTI MF holds a total of 483 stocks across 31 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights for May 2025.
For May 2025, UTI MF took fresh entry in 1 stocks and total exit from 1 stock.
As of May 31, 2025, Axis Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹1,84,034 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.7% while yoy growth stood at 5.6%. Axis MF holds a total of 561 stocks across 29 sectors across equity schemes. Here are the portfolio highlights.
For May 2025, Axis MF took fresh entry in 3 stocks and total exit from 2 stocks.
As of May 31, 2025, ABSL Mutual Fund (Aditya Birla Sun Life) had total equity AUM of ₹1,68,222 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.4%, while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 8.8%. ABSL Mutual Fund holds a total of 485 stocks across 29 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of ABSL Mutual Fund in May 2025.
For May 2025, ABSL MF took fresh entry in 7 stocks and total exit from 4 stocks.
As of May 31, 2025, Mirae Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹1,64,733 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.9% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 12.7%. Mirae MF holds 770 across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio shifts of Mirae MF in May 2025.
For May 2025, Mirae MF took fresh entry in 5 stocks and total exit from just 1 stock.
As of May 31, 2025, DSP Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹1,16,263 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 2.6% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 18.4%. DSP MF holds 416 stocks across 31 sectors. Here are key portfolio shifts for May 2025.
For May 2025, DSP MF took fresh entry in 11 stocks and total exit from 2 stocks.
The gist of the mutual fund churn in May 2025 was a clear return to beaten down stocks in the IT services, and BFSI space, with selective buying in Telecom, Retail, and Pharma.
