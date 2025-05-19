What Big 10 fund houses bought and sold in May 2025?

MAY 2025 – FLOWS ROBUST ACROSS FUND CATEGORIES

After the massive redemptions in March 2025, April saw aggressive debt fund inflows of ₹2,19,136 Crore. Flows into active equity funds were relative tepid at ₹24,269 crore, due to substantial SIP stoppages. In fact, April 2025, saw SIP stoppage ratio touch 298%, and last 4 months have seen nearly 1.18 Crore SIP folios going out of circulation. However, the overall folios are still up, which means there has been a shift from SIP folios to lumpsum folios.

For equity markets, it is the churn that matters to understand how much of equity action there has been by mutual funds. For the month of April, the net flows into equity funds were to the tune of ₹24,269 Crore. This comprised equity fund sales of ₹56,748 Crore and equity fund redemptions of ₹32,479 Crore. It is the gross figure of ₹89,227 that influences the churn by the mutual funds. Here is how the 10 biggest funds by equity AUM churned.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, SBI Mutual Funds had total equity AUM of ₹7,69,675 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 4.0% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 14.0%. SBI MF holds 610 stocks across 31 sectors. Here are key portfolio shifts of SBI MF in May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 included Ather Energy (96.57 Lakh shares), Siemens Energy India (1.83 Lakhs shares), and HG Infra Engineering (0.05 Lakh shares).

SBI Mutual Fund had just one exit from Quess Corp, and that was also quite a marginal number.

Top 5 equity holdings were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Infosys, and Bharti Airtel. Top sector exposures were to BFSI, IT, Oil & Gas, Auto, and FMCG.

For May 2025, SBI Mutual Fund entered 3 new stocks and exited 1 stock.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹5,58,952 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.5% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 31.2%. ICICI Pru MF holds 672 stocks across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of ICICI Prudential MF in May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 included Siemens Energy (35.57 Lakh shares), Ather Energy (12.46 Lakhs shares), and CARE Ratings (0.35 Lakh shares).

Major exits in May 2025 included Kesoram Industries (75.39 Lakh shares), Standard Glass (4.04 Lakh shares), Quess (2.72 Lakh shares), and Transrail (2.72 Lakh shares).

Top 5 equity holdings were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Axis Bank, and L&T. its biggest sectoral exposures were to BFSI, Auto, Oil, IT, and Pharmaceuticals.

For May 2025, ICICI Pru MF took fresh entry in 5 stocks and total exit from 5 stocks.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, HDFC Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹4,74,430 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM has grown 3.5% while the yoy growth stands at 26.8%. HDFC Mutual Fund holds a total of 702 stocks across all its equity schemes spread across 31 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of HDFC Mutual Fund in May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 included STL Networks (168.07 Lakh shares), Siemens Energy (10.14 Lakh shares), Digitude and BluSpring (4.00 Lakh shares each).

The fund’s only major exit in May 2025 was Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (0.11 Lakh shares); and did not take full exit from any other stock.

Top 5 equity holdings included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance. Highest sectoral exposure was to BFSI, Auto, Pharma, IT, and Oil & Gas.

For May 2025, HDFC MF took fresh entry in 4 stocks and total exit from 1 stock.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, Nippon India MF had equity AUM of ₹3,99,225 Crore. Over last 1 month the equity fund AUM grew 4.2% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 27.9%. Nippon India Mutual Fund holds 633 stocks spread across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of Nippon India Mutual Fund for May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 included Siemens Energy India (26.50 Lakh shares) and Happy Forgings (3.97 lakh shares).

Major exits in May 2025 included Western Carriers India (6.58 Lakh shares) and Quess Corporation (0.84 lakh shares).

Top 5 holdings of Nippon India MF included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, NTPC, and Axis Bank. Biggest sector exposures were BFSI, Pharma, Power, IT, and Capital Goods.

For May 2025, Nippon India MF took fresh entry in 2 stocks and total exit from 7 stocks.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025 , Kotak Mutual Fund had equity AUM of ₹2,79,463 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 2.8% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 18.5%. Kotak MF holds a total of 579 stocks across 29 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of Kotak Mutual Fund in May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 were Ujjivan SFB (42.50 Lakh shares), Siemens Energy India (1.72 Lakhs shares), and VIP Industries (0.64 Lakh shares).

Major exits in May 2025 included Kesoram (20.20 Lakh shares), Barbeque Nation (17.48 Lakh shares), Galaxy Surfactants (7.67 Lakh shares), DAM Capital (2.75 Lakh shares).

Top 5 equity holdings of Kotak MF were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance, and SBI. Maximum sectoral exposures were to BFSI, IT, auto, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas.

For May 2025, Kotak MF took fresh entry in 3 stocks and total exit from 5 stocks.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, UTI Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹2,64,031 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 4.3% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 17.4%. UTI MF holds a total of 483 stocks across 31 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights for May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 included Siemens Energy India (7.97 Lakh shares) and the sold exit was from Indegene Ltd (0.65 Lakh shares).

Top 5 equity holdings of UTI MF included HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel. Maximum sectoral exposures were BFSI, IT, Auto, Oil & Gas, and Pharma.

For May 2025, UTI MF took fresh entry in 1 stocks and total exit from 1 stock.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, Axis Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹1,84,034 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.7% while yoy growth stood at 5.6%. Axis MF holds a total of 561 stocks across 29 sectors across equity schemes. Here are the portfolio highlights.

Major stock addition in May 2025 was Siemens Energy India (4.03 Lakh shares) while the major exit in the month was Jamna Auto Industries (12.05 Lakh shares).

Top 5 equity holdings of Axis MF were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries. Major sectoral exposures were BFSI, Pharma, IT Services, Automobiles, and Chemicals.

For May 2025, Axis MF took fresh entry in 3 stocks and total exit from 2 stocks.

ABSL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, ABSL Mutual Fund (Aditya Birla Sun Life) had total equity AUM of ₹1,68,222 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.4%, while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 8.8%. ABSL Mutual Fund holds a total of 485 stocks across 29 sectors. Here are portfolio highlights of ABSL Mutual Fund in May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 were Ather Energy (51.71 Lakh shares), Siemens Energy (7.89 Lakh shares), and Kirloskar Oil Engines (3.61 Lakh shares).

Major exits in May 2025 included Engineers India (19.45 Lakh shares), Sheela Foam (1.10 Lakh shares), and Cohance Lifesciences (0.94 Lakh shares).

Top 5 equity holdings of ABSL MF were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel. Biggest sectoral exposures were BFSI, IT, Auto, Pharma, and Oil & Gas.

For May 2025, ABSL MF took fresh entry in 7 stocks and total exit from 4 stocks.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, Mirae Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹1,64,733 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 3.9% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 12.7%. Mirae MF holds 770 across 30 sectors. Here are portfolio shifts of Mirae MF in May 2025.

Major stock additions in May 2025 were Fino Payments Bank (15.10 Lakh shares) and Siemens Energy (4.69 Lakhs shares) it totally exited Quess Corp (0.38 Lakh shares).

Top 5 equity holdings of Mirae MF were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, and Reliance. Major sectoral exposure was to BFSI, IT, Pharma, Auto, and Oil & Gas.

For May 2025, Mirae MF took fresh entry in 5 stocks and total exit from just 1 stock.

DSP MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MAY 2025

As of May 31, 2025, DSP Mutual Fund had total equity AUM of ₹1,16,263 Crore. Over last 1 month equity fund AUM grew 2.6% while yoy growth in equity fund AUM was 18.4%. DSP MF holds 416 stocks across 31 sectors. Here are key portfolio shifts for May 2025.

Major stock additions in May were Siemens Energy (4.58 Lakh shares), Ashok Leyland (2.15 Lakhs shares), Delhivery (1.43 Lakh shares), and Tata Tech (1.37 Lakh shares). In terms of exit, DSP MF sold its entire stake of 86.03 Lakh shares in Paradeep Phosphates.

Top 5 equity holdings of DSP MF were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Cipla. Major Sector exposures were BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, Auto, IT Services, and Oil & Gas

For May 2025, DSP MF took fresh entry in 11 stocks and total exit from 2 stocks.

The gist of the mutual fund churn in May 2025 was a clear return to beaten down stocks in the IT services, and BFSI space, with selective buying in Telecom, Retail, and Pharma.