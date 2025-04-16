What the big 10 fund houses bought and sold in March 2025?

The largest fund houses (in terms of equity fund AUM) are also the most influential players in the mutual fund space. Their buy and sell actions are tracked by markets for unique sector and company signals. Here are the top picks and the top exits of the 10 biggest and most influential mutual fund AMCs by equity fund AUM in India.

SBI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

Let us first look at SBI Mutual Fund in March 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, SBI MF added substantially to its positions HDFC Bank. They also added smaller positions in Reliance Industries. SBI MF was neutral on TCS and Axis Bank in March 2025.

However, SBI MF was a net sellers in Kotak Mahindra Bank; and to a lesser extent, it also sold in ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, SBI and L&T. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 in terms of percentage accretion in holdings include additions to Indraprastha Gas, Jio Financial, Restaurant Brands Asia, CG Power, and Eternal Ltd (Zomato). SBI MF did not take any fresh positions in March 2025.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In terms of MOM percentage increase, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund added substantially in Reliance Industries Ltd. It also added smaller positions in Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was neutral on Axis Bank in the month.

What about fund selling? ICICI Prudential MF was a heavy seller in Bharti Airtel, NTPC Ltd, and Sun Pharma; and also sold smaller quantities in HDFC Bank and L&T in March 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for the month included additions to CG Power, Yes Bank, TBO Tek, Swiggy Ltd, and Ashok Leyland. The AMC did not take major fresh positions in any stock.

HDFC MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

Let us look at HDFC Mutual Fund in March 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, HDFC Mutual Fund added to its positions modestly in Infosys Ltd. The fund house was neutral on ICICI Bank in March 2025. However, the fund was quite active on the sell side of the market in March 2025.

HDFC mutual Fund cut positions in Kotak Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and SBI in March 2025. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 on percentage increase in holdings included SAIL, Centum Electronics, ICICI Lombard, Avenue Supermarket, and Alkem Labs. It did not take any major fresh positions in March 2025.

NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

We now turn to Nippon India MF for March 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, Nippon India MF added aggressively in Power Grid Corporation and Reliance Industries Ltd. In addition, it also added smaller positions in HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI. Nippon Mutual Fund was neutral on ICICI Bank and Infosys Ltd in March 2025.

What about the exits? During March 2025, Nippon India MF cut its positions aggressively in NTPC Ltd as well reduced positions in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Coal India. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 based on percentage increase in holdings included TBO Tek, Campus Activewear, Oracle Financial, JSW Energy, and Galaxy Surfactants. The fund added a small fresh position in ICRA Ltd during the month.

UTI MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

Let us look at UTI Mutual Fund in March 2025. It added to its holdings aggressively in ITC Ltd and Axis bank. In addition, it also added smaller stakes in Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and L&T. UTI Mutual Fund did not stay neutral on any of the stocks in March 2025.

On the sell side, the fund cut positions only in Bajaj Finance Ltd. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included Torrent Power, Jio Financial Services, Vodafone Idea, UPL Ltd, and CG Power. The fund did not take any fresh positions in March 2025.

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

Let us look at Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund in March 2025. It added to its holdings moderately in SBI. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund stayed neutral on HDFC Bank Ltd during March 2025.

On the sell side, the fund cut positions aggressively in Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Bank. It also pared positions in Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 based on the percentage increase in holdings included JB Chemicals, Vinati Organics, SBI Card, UPL Ltd, and Britannia Industries. The fund took a small fresh positions in TBO Tek in the month of March 2025.

AXIS MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

How did Axis Mutual Fund churn in March 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position additions were to Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. It also added smaller positions in Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Finance, ICICI Bank, and TCS. The fund house was neutral on Bharti Airtel for the month of March 2025.

The story was quite focused on the sell side. Axis Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in March 2025 in Infosys Ltd. It also sold smaller quantities of Torrent Power and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were ITC Hotels, IDFC First Bank, Kalpataru Projects, Radico Khaitan, and Marico Ltd. It did not take any significant fresh positions in March 2025.

KOTAK MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

How did Kotak Mutual Fund churn in March 2025. In terms of MOM percentage increase, the big position addition was in Reliance Industries Ltd. In addition, Kotak MF also added to its positions in Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Infosys Ltd. The fund house was neutral on HDFC Bank during the month of March 2025.

The story was selectively aggressive on the sell side too. Kotak Mutual Fund was an aggressive seller in March 2025 in Axis Bank, L&T, SBI, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank. It was also a modest seller in Maruti Suzuki. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings included Adani Green Energy, NHPC Ltd, Dalmia Bharat, NALCO, and NBCC India Ltd. There were no fresh additions in March 2025.

MIRAE MUTUAL FUND: EQUITY PORTFOLIO CHURN IN MARCH 2025

Mirae has been a pure equity driven story in India. Among the frontline stocks that Mirae Mutual Fund bought aggressively in March 2025 were TCS and ITC Ltd. Mirae Mutual Fund also added to its positions in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys Ltd. The fund house stayed neutral on Reliance Industries and L&T in March 2025.

In March 2025, Mirae MF sold SBI, Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank. The fund’s top 5 stock picks for March 2025 based on percentage accretion in holdings were SAIL, PI Industries, BSE Ltd, Cholamandalam Investments, and IndusInd Bank. The fund did take a fresh positions in Muthoot Finance Ltd in the month of March 2025.