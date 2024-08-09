What we read from the RBI July 2024 Forward Looking Surveys?

RBI FORWARD LOOKING SURVEYS SHOW GLOBAL HEADWINDS
Every second month the RBI releases these forward looking surveys across key macro variables like consumer confidence, inflation expectations, manufacturing activity, and professional expectations on various macroeconomic variables. The last June 2024 forwards looking survey had covered data pertaining to the month of May 2024. The latest forward looking survey published in August 2024, presents the expectations as of July 2024. Unlike the June survey, the banking survey and the manufacturing survey were also conducted in the August 2024 RBI forward looking survey. The latest survey come at a time when the GDP for FY24 had been much better than expected at 8.2%. In addition, the current account deficit for FY24 had come in sharply lower than expected at 0.7% of GDP, with a current account surplus in the fourth quarter of FY24 ended March 2024.
In addition, the full budget presented on July 23, 2024 had further cut the fiscal deficit target for FY25 by 20 bps from 5.1% to 4.9%. That means; the fiscal deficit is down a full 100 bps since the original estimate for FY24 was presented at 5.9% in February 2023. In between, the RBI kept its repo rates static at 6.5% for the ninth policy meeting in a row, while the global markets are awaiting the first implementation of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September 2024. The overall global backdrop is rather disconcerting at this juncture, which is reflected in the slight deterioration in the survey macros. The global geopolitical situation continues to be tense amidst a chilling stand-off between Iran and Israel. To top it all, Japan is following a counter-intuitive hawkish monetary policy to curb inflation; something that has roiled the Yen carry trade and the global markets overall.
WHAT WE READ FROM THE RBI CONSUMER CONFIDENCE SURVEY
The first part of the RBI forward looking surveys is the consumer confidence survey. This section shows whether the consumer confidence in the economy is improving or worsening compared to the previous reading. The survey also compares consumer confidence level to previous year and also looks at one year forward consumer confidence to give a futuristic view. Here are key takeaways from the consumer confidence survey of June 2024.
Consumer confidence overall shows that one year from now the sentiments would continue to be positive although there is sentimental deterioration over May 2024. This deterioration is being driven by cautious expectations on the macroeconomic conditions, jobs, and income levels. However, the expectations are of a sharp spike in inflation although higher spending could be the saving grace.
WHAT WE READ FROM RBI INFLATION EXPECTATIONS SURVEY
Every alternate month, the RBI puts out inflation expectations based on 3 months ahead data and 1-year ahead data; to get a momentum perspective and a futuristic perspective. The RBI is not only keen on managing inflation but also in managing inflation expectations, as it has a profound impact on the way consumers behave, how they spend, and how consumer demand picks up. Here is our quick reading on the inflation expectations.
It appears there are some concerns in the minds of people over how inflation is shaping up in recent months and they are factoring in higher inflation over the next quarter and the next one year. This has larger implications for RBI policy since the focus of the RBI is generally to keep inflation expectations in check.
SURVEY ON MANUFACTURING FOR Q4FY24
In the last May 2024 reading, there was no survey of manufacturing conducted. Since this pertains to quarterly data, it is only presented in alternate surveys. Here are the key findings from the OBICUS survey of manufacturing in India for Q4FY24.
The manufacturing survey broadly shows that the positive sentiments triggered by government infrastructure spending are having positive spillover effects. Let us finally turn to the professional forecasts on key variables.
RBI FORWARD LOOKING SURVEY – PROFESSIONAL FORECASTS ON INFLATION
While consumer surveys are based on experiences, they lack the finesse of professional expectations based on mountains of data. That is where professional forecasters come in. They forecasts of professionals carry a lot of empirical weight. Here are key takeaways on professional inflation forecasts.
What the professional forecasters expect is that most of the pressure on inflation in the coming quarters will come from food inflation and core inflation. Both are expected to be above their recent average. That does raise questions about whether the RBI would be able to maintain the full year inflation target of 4.5%. Remember, tat 4.5%, the inflation reading is still 50 bps above the long term target set by the RBI.
RBI FORWARD LOOKING SURVEY – PROFESSIONAL FORECASTS ON GDP
Growth in GDP will continue to be the big story of FY25 but professional forecasters are a little more cautious on full year projections. Here are the key findings.
For FY25 and FY26, the GDP growth is likely to be driven more by consumption triggers rather than by capital investment triggers. In FY26, the professional forecasts are expecting tapering of agriculture, industrial and services output.
RBI FORWARD LOOKING SURVEY – PROFESSIONAL FORECASTS ON EXTERNAL TRADE
The projections on external trade assume significance in the light of the ongoing Red Sea crisis and current account deficit at 0.7% of GDP in FY24. Here are some key takeaways.
Trade deficit is likely to be under pressure in the coming quarters, but the X-factor will be the amount of remittances. If it can grow at a robust pace, then CAD can again surprise on the downside.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON BANK LENDING SURVEY FOR Q1FY25
The latest RBI Forward Looking Survey for July 2024 also covers the bank lending for the first quarter of FY25. For Q1FY25, the assessment is that there was moderation in loan demand due to seasonal factors. This can also be attributed to the tighter prudential norms on consumer loans. In terms of expectations for Q2FY25, bankers are optimistic about loan demand growth across sectors, except mining and quarrying. Personal and consumer loans are likely to remain tepid. In Q3 and Q4, bankers appear a lot more upbeat about loan demand across all sectors. However, some pressure on infrastructure loans is expected.
Overall, the picture presented by the survey is one of optimism at a producer level, although there is caution at the consumer level. It remains to be seen, how this dichotomy plays out.
