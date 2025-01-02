Investors who want stability in returns often face challenges posed by a low interest rate environment. Bonds have always been a default refuge, but not all bonds are the same. Determining the bonds with best returns in 2024 requires consideration of the market environment, interest rate trends, and characteristics of specific bonds. To guide you, we examine some of the top bond categories, relevant tactics, and data comparisons below.
Bonds offer stability and consistent income and hedge against stock market volatility. They become especially appealing to investors with a low-risk appetite or those who are nearing retirement. But to maximize returns one needs to step outside the bounds of conventional government securities into high-yield, municipal, or inflation-linked bonds.
Here are the standout bond categories to look for in 2024:
To secure the bonds with best returns in 2024, consider these strategies:
The global economy is expected to remain stable, and central banks are maintaining cautious stances on interest rate changes. This means investors have a prime opportunity to lock in bonds with the best returns at current levels while preparing for potential rate hikes.
There is always a desire to push for yield, but we need to balance returns with the inherent risk. Defaults are associated with high-yield bonds and emerging market holdings, and interest-rate risk is linked to longer-duration securities. So, your best protection is still diversification.
Finding the bonds with best returns at low interest rates needs strategy and market awareness under a low-interest-rate environment. We find high-yield corporates, inflation-protected bonds, and emerging market bonds particularly attractive in 2024. These choices are great based on which is more important to you: steady income on an annual basis or long-term growth. Your fixed-income investments can produce relatively lucrative results when armed with proper perspective.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.