WHICH SECTORS DID MUTUAL FUNDS PREFER IN APRIL 2025?

Which were the most preferred sectors for mutual funds in April 2025? A one month perspective gives a very short term picture. However, we will first look at sectors that attracted maximum MF funds in April 2025. In absolute terms, Banking, Oil, automobiles, telecom, and pharma were the most preferred sectors. In terms of percentage change; diamonds, agriculture, oil & gas, alcohol, and realty were the most preferred sectors.

There is another interesting perspective. Here we look at equities overall (including equity holdings in hybrid and passive funds). As of April 2025, active equity AUM stood at ₹30.58 Trillion. However, overall equity holdings of Indian MFs was much bigger at ₹42.64 Trillion. That means ₹12.06 Trillion (28.3%) of MF equity holdings was accounted for by hybrid and index funds. It is this total equity holding of ₹42.64 Trillion that we will use for our analysis.

SECTORS WHERE MF EXPOSURE WAS ABOVE ₹1 TRILLION

The overall equity AUM of all mutual funds stood at ₹42.64 Trillion in April 2025; compared to ₹41.11 Trillion in March, and ₹38.24 Trillion in February 2025. This AUM is 22.2% higher than the AUM of ₹34.89 Trillion in the year ago period.

Sectors April 2024 January 2025 March 2025 April 2025 Banking & Finance 10,07,483 11,39,322 12,05,703 12,71,924 IT-Services 2,97,918 4,28,239 3,83,320 3,81,657 Auto & Auto Ancillaries 3,22,490 3,78,686 3,60,040 3,73,062 Pharmaceuticals 2,78,900 3,49,728 3,57,046 3,65,405 Oil & Gas 2,31,643 2,38,635 2,44,668 2,64,437 FMCG 1,72,989 2,12,598 2,06,629 2,13,290 Telecom 1,01,746 1,29,485 1,33,072 1,41,765 Capital Goods 1,33,141 1,45,013 1,41,259 1,41,758 Retail 85,275 1,24,654 1,27,710 1,34,505 Power 1,14,380 1,20,117 1,27,678 1,30,270 Metals & Mining 1,22,799 1,25,174 1,32,945 1,28,787 Chemicals & Fertilisers 91,912 1,10,500 1,12,265 1,19,726 Infrastructure 1,14,352 1,26,097 1,21,139 1,17,454

Data Source: AMFI, MF Websites (₹ in Crore)

These top 13 sectors account for 88.7% of total equity AUM of Indian mutual funds. There is not much of a surprise in the list, with financials and IT leading the market cap rankings. If you compare with the year ago period, there are some sectors that have seen a sharp spike like Aviation, Retail, Agriculture, Telecom. Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals & Fertilizers, IT Services, and Banking. Which are the sectors to have lost value compared to January 2025? Paper, plastics, abrasives, IT Services, Media, infrastructure, and textiles have lost MF AUM value compared to the quarter-ago period.

SECTORS WITH THE BEST YOY AUM ACCRETION

Let us first focus on the size effect and look at the sectors that showed the best AUM accretion yoy in terms of absolute change in Rupee AUM.

Sectors April 2024 April 2025 AUM Change (% Change) Banking & Finance 10,07,483 12,71,924 2,64,441 26.25% Pharmaceuticals 2,78,900 3,65,405 86,505 31.02% IT-Services 2,97,918 3,81,657 83,739 28.11% Auto & Auto Ancillaries 3,22,490 3,73,062 50,572 15.68% Retail 85,275 1,34,505 49,230 57.73% FMCG 1,72,989 2,13,290 40,301 23.30% Telecom 1,01,746 1,41,765 40,019 39.33% Oil & Gas 2,31,643 2,64,437 32,794 14.16% Chemicals & Fertilisers 91,912 1,19,726 27,814 30.26% Power 1,14,380 1,30,270 15,890 13.89% Construction Materials 77,466 93,289 15,823 20.43% Consumer Durables 70,193 85,356 15,163 21.60% Aviation 18,118 29,111 10,993 60.67% Capital Goods 1,33,141 1,41,758 8,617 6.47% Alcohol 21,905 29,702 7,797 35.59%

Data Source: AMFI, MF Websites (₹ in Crore)

Here we look at the sectors that showed the best AUM accretion in rupee terms. This shows actual AUM value created, but it can be biased in favour of large sectors. Here are some quick findings. The biggest value creation was obviously in banking, but the second best AUM accretion was pharma, which is surprising as it is not among heavyweight sectors. Retail, telecom, and chemicals & fertilizers are the other 3 sectors that are not heavyweight sectors, but still have shown solid AUM growth traction. While retail was driven by digital retail stories, telecom was driven by Bharti Airtel. In the case of chemicals, it was more on the hope of revival in demand for specialty chemicals; both globally and domestically.

SECTORS WITH BEST PERCENTAGE AUM ACCRETION

The absolute change is vulnerable to the base effect. To be fair, we also look at the percentage change in AUM on a yoy basis.

Sectors April 2024 April 2025 AUM Change (% Change) Aviation 18,118 29,111 10,993 60.67% Retail 85,275 1,34,505 49,230 57.73% Agri 12,332 18,124 5,792 46.97% Telecom 1,01,746 1,41,765 40,019 39.33% Alcohol 21,905 29,702 7,797 35.59% Pharmaceuticals 2,78,900 3,65,405 86,505 31.02% Diversified 14,653 19,091 4,438 30.29% Chemicals & Fertilisers 91,912 1,19,726 27,814 30.26% IT-Services 2,97,918 3,81,657 83,739 28.11% Banking & Finance 10,07,483 12,71,924 2,64,441 26.25% FMCG 1,72,989 2,13,290 40,301 23.30% Others 26,997 33,273 6,276 23.25% Diamond & Jewellery 21,694 26,621 4,927 22.71% Consumer Durables 70,193 85,356 15,163 21.60% Textiles 23,383 28,366 4,983 21.31%

Data Source: AMFI, MF Websites (₹ in Crore)

This list has throw up some interesting names. Aviation is right there at the top, thanks to the relentless rally in Indigo Airways as it has consolidated its market share. Retail is one sector that has shown traction in absolute and in relative terms. Telecom, Pharma, and chemicals & fertilizers again find themselves in the percentage accretion list also.

Despite the correction post December 2024, the recovery in late March and April has been sharp. The market has absorbed the shocks of tariff uncertainty and the brief Indo-Pak war and has come out stronger. While banking continues to lead by sheer size, the real growth traction is in sectors like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, telecom, and the convergence of digital and retail. These could be the sectors to watch out for.