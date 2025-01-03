It is human nature to be attracted by funds with a good record of past returns. After all, past success appears to be a better predictor of the future than anything else.
However, this is one of the big mutual fund mistakes, as individual investors pay a heavy price for solely relying on a ‘successful’ history of returns. This explains why historical data alone is misleading and what you must look for when choosing the best mutual fund.
The track record chart and tables are visually pleasing, showcasing impressive growth in specific periods. This creates a strong emotional bias, making investors feel that this high return will continue infinitely.
The key disclaimer, “Past performance is not indicative of future results,” is an essential reminder that this data does not necessarily indicate future happenings. Market conditions change, economic factors shift, and fund management policies alter, all of which can significantly impact performance.
The key disclaimer, “Past performance is not indicative of future results,” should be acknowledged before investing to avoid the following Mutual fund mistakes:
It is advisable not to depend solely on the performance. Instead, here are some crucial Mutual fund selection tips to consider:
Although Mutual fund past performance is helpful for some insights, it is not the sole factor you should consider when selecting your mutual fund. Consider numerous factors in your selection process to avoid Mutual fund mistakes and increase your chances of success. Seek a financial advisor to give you personalised advice and achieve your long-term financial goals.
