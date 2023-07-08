COM 10/08/2023 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 w.r.t. dispatched of notice of NCLT convened Shareholders Meeting to the shareholders Notice of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholder of Ador Welding Limited convened as per the directions provided in the order of Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench in the matter of scheme of amalgamation (merger by absorption) of Ador Fontech Limited (Transferor Company) with Ador Welding Limited (Transferee Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2023) Outcome of NCLT (Mumbai Bench) convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders held on Thursday, 10th August, 2023 through the electronic mode of Video Conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2023)