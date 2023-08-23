|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Aug 2023
|23 Sep 2023
|unaudited financial results as of 30th June 2023 Intimation for Book Closure and Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2023) The outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting The Company has informed the Exchange Regarding the Proceddings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on 23rd September 2023, further the Company has submitted a copy of the Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.