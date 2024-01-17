Notice is hereby given that 1st (1/2024-25) Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Members of Ajel Limited is Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th July 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through Video Conference (VC)/(OAVM) in Compliance with MCA Circulars and Circulars issued by SEBI to Appoint M/s GMK & Co LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN: S200357) as Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill up the Casual Vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditor