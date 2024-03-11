Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 as amended and any other applicable provision, we are pleased to inform that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Alankit limited (the Company) will be held through VC/OVAM on Monday the 11th March, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (IST). The copy of the Notice of EGM is enclosed herewith for your kind reference. The Notice convening the EGM of the Company has being dispatched only through electronic mode(email) to the Members who have registered their e-mail IDs with the Depository Participant(s)/ Company. The Notice have also been available on the website of the Company at www.alankit.in. Please be informed that the Company has fixed Monday , 4th March,2024 as the cut-off Date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of the Members eligible to vote either through remote e-voting of through e-voting during theEGM. In Terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI circulars CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dt September 9, 2015 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dt. July 13, 2023 on Disclosure requirement for Listed Entities we wish to inform your good office that the Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11.03.2024 at 03:30 P.M approved: 1. Issuance of 4,73,50,000 Equity Shares of the Face Value of the rupees 1/- each on the Preferential Basis at the price of rupees 20/- each towards Conversion of Loan 2. Issuance of 1,50,000 Equity Shares of the Face Value of rupees 1/- each on the Preferential Basis at the price of Rupees 20/- each for Cash Consideration In Terms of Regulation 30 SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 DT. September 9, 2015 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dt. July 13, 2023 on disclosure requirement for the Listed Entity we wish to inform your good office that the Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11.03.2024 at 03:30 P.M had approved the Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company by altering the Capital Clause (Clause V)of The MOA of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024) Corrigendum to the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on March 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Alankit Limited was held on 11.03.2024 at 03:30 p.m. through VC/OAVM in conformity with the regulatory provisions and circulars issued by the MCA. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith, the following: 1. Voting Results of the Business transacted at the EGM as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Annexure 1). 2. Consolidated Scrutinizer Report pursuant Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act and Rules made thereunder (Annexure . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.03.2024) With reference to the captioned subject and in continuation to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Notice dated Feb 15, 2024, (EGM Notice) issued by Alankit Limited (the Company) for the purpose of seeking approval by way of Special resolution for issue and allotment upto 4,75,00,000 equity shares on preferential basis in lie of outstanding unsecured loan, on such terms and conditions as set out in the EGM Notice which was already sent to the shareholders of the Company on Feb 17, 2024. A corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders of the Company regarding the changes made in the EGM notice. A copy of Corrigendum to the EGM Notice is enclosed herewith. Except as detailed in the attached corrigendum, all other particulars and details of the EGM Notice shall remain unchanged. The corrigendum shall be read with the EGM Notice dated Feb 15, 2024 together with the Explanatory Statement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024)