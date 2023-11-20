iifl-logo-icon 1
Alufluoride Ltd EGM

490
(1.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Nov 202311 Dec 2023
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 3rd November, 2023, has, inter alia: Fixed the date of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company as 11th December, 2023 for appointment of Sri Sohrab Chinoy Kersasp (DIN: 03300321) as Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 1.45 P.M. EGM 11/12/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 20.11.2023) This is in reference to the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Monday, 11th December, 2023 scheduled at 11.00 am through VC/OAVM. We wish to inform you that the resolution contained in the Notice of EGM was approved by the Members with requisite majority. In this regard, please find attached herewith the summary of proceedings of the EGM in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) This is in reference to the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Monday, 11th December, 2023 through VC/OAVM. As per the Scrutinizers Report, the resolution as set out in the Notice of EGM has been duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. Further in terms of Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the consolidated outcome of voting along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/12/2023)

