|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2023
|8 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR), please find herewith the newspaper clippings of the advertisement published on 8th September, 2023. Summary of proceedings of 21st AGM of the Company held on 28th September, 2023. Proceedings of the 21st AGM of the Company held on 28th September, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/09/2023) Scrutinizer Report for the AGM held on 28th September, 2023 Disclosure under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI LODR 2015, Scrutinizers Report and Results, AGM 2022-23 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
