With reference to captioned subject and in pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read wtih Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclsoure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Member and Share transfer book will remain closed from September 22 2023 to September 30 2023 (both days inclusive) for determine the entitlement of the memebers to cast their vote on all the resoluitions set forth in the Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30 2023.