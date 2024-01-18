|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 Aug 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|We wish to inform you that the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 13th September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). We hereby enclose the Annual Report along with the Notice of the 17th AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which is being sent to the members through electronic mode.
|BookCloser
|10 Jan 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|E.G.M.
