The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting of even date, upon recommendation of Audit Committee, has inter-alia considered and approved certain business items subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting. Further, the Board also has approved the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for seeking consent of the members for the aforesaid business items which is to be held on Thursday, 1st February, 2024. The meeting of the Board commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 5:45 p.m. after adjournment for lunch break. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) please find enclosed herewith Notice of the EoGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 1st February, 2024 at 11:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2024) In reference to our intimation dated 10th January, 2024 and pursuant to Regulations 30 and 47(1) of the Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of the advertisement published on 11th January, 2024 in the newspapers. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) Disclosure of Voting Results under Reg. 44 of SEBI LODR and Scrutinisers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)