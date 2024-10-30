To consider and approve annual audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2021 and 31.03.2022. Also, considered and approved the appointment of women director 15th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Company is scheduled to be held on 25.07.2024 at 12:30 PM to consider and approve the financial results of year ended 31032022. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) 14th AGM of the Company conducted through Video Conferencing for approving annual financial of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2021 and consider and approve the appointment of statutory auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)