|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Approval of Yearly financial results of 31032023, 31032024 and stanalone quarterly results of 31032024 and 30062024 Revised outcome as date of AGM was wrongly mentioned 31.10.2024 instead of 30.10.2024. Kindly note the proposed 16th and 17th AGM will be held on 30.10.2024 16th AGM of the Company for the FY 2022-23 is scheduled to be held on 30.10.2024, notice is approved by Board of Directors in their meeting held on 07.10.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024) 16th AGM of the Company through VC (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|To consider and approve annual audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2021 and 31.03.2022. Also, considered and approved the appointment of women director 15th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Company is scheduled to be held on 25.07.2024 at 12:30 PM to consider and approve the financial results of year ended 31032022. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) 14th AGM of the Company conducted through Video Conferencing for approving annual financial of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2021 and consider and approve the appointment of statutory auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
