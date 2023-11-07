iifl-logo-icon 1
Autoline Industries Ltd EGM

100.29
(-0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Autoline Industr CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Oct 20237 Nov 2023
The above decision of the Board is subject to the approval of the shareholders and the Board approved convening of Extra ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 for seeking the approval of the shareholders through video-conferencing or other audio-visual means in accordance with Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Enclosing herewith Notice calling an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of Autoline Industries Limited Scheduled on 07/11/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2023) Enclosed herewith copy of newspaper advertisement published regarding completion of dispatch of Notice calling an EOGM/EGM of members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 07, 2023. Please take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/10/2023) Enclosed herewith copy of outcome/gist of EGM held on November 07, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2023) Enclosing herewith copy of Scrutinizers Report Enclosing Herewith copy of Voting result w.r.t. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on November 07, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023)

Autoline Industr: Related News

No Record Found

