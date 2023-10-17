iifl-logo-icon 1
B & A CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Oct 20239 Nov 2023
Exchange is hereby posted with the Notice of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 to be held on Thursday, 9th November 2023 at 10.30 AM (IST) at the corporate office of the Company at 113, Park Street, 9th Floor, Kolkata-700016. Exchange is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Thursday, 2nd November 2023 as cut-off date for remote e-voting for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 9th November 2023. Exchange is hereby posted with the completion of dispatch of Notice of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 to the shareholders and copies of newspaper notice pertaining to the completion of dispatch and e-voting particulars for the EGM of the Company to be held on Thursday, 9th November 2023. Exchange is hereby posted with the e-voting particulars with regard to Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th November 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2023) Exchange is hereby posted with the Outcome of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 held on Thursday, 9th November 2023 at 10.30 AM (IST) at the corporate office of the Company at 113, Park Street, 9th Floor, Kolkata-700016. Exchange is hereby posted with the summary of proceedings of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 held on Thursday, 9th November 2023 at 10.30 AM (IST). Exchange is hereby posted with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report dated 9th November 2023 submitted by Mr. Tarun Chatterjee, Advocate on the voting of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 held on Thursday, 9th November 2023. Exchange is hereby posted with the voting results of 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 held on Thursday, 9th November 2023 at 10.30 AM (IST) as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023)

B & A: Related News

No Record Found

