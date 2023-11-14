BALASORE ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023. Further the Trading window of the Company has already been closed from commencement of the quarter i.e. from 1st October 2023 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2023 i.e. (both days inclusive). P.F.A. OUTCOME FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED (STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND 6 MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2023)