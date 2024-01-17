Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 09, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. (IST) via video conferring/ other audio-visual means. The Annual Report containing the AGM Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website https://www.calsofts.com/_files/ugd/535075_0f028f902cae4ce99198337d20854afa.pdf. This is for your information and record.