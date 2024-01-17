|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 Aug 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice convening the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 09, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. (IST) via video conferring/ other audio-visual means. The Annual Report containing the AGM Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website https://www.calsofts.com/_files/ugd/535075_0f028f902cae4ce99198337d20854afa.pdf. This is for your information and record.
