EGM 05/02/2024 The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the company will be held on 05th February, 2024 at 03:00 PM. through VC/OAVM. The venue of the Meeting shall be deemed to be the Registered Office of the company at Hotel The Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi-110025 to transact the Business as set out in the Notice of EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024) Copy of the Newspaper publication of the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, the 05th February, 2024 and E-voting Information published in the business Standard (English and Hindi) edition on 11.01.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 and other applicable provisions if any (hereinafter referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations, we are hereby submitting the summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Monday, the 05th February, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. and which concluded at 03:30 PM through Video conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of CHL Limited held on Monday, the 05th February, 2024 at 03:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)