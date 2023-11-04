iifl-logo-icon 1
Chrome Silicon Ltd EGM

54.98
(-4.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Chrome Silicon CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Oct 202330 Nov 2023
Board approved for chage of name of the company, appointed Shri PV Rao as Whole-Time Director and also to conduct EGM for change of name of the Company. Board also noted the resignation of Shri M. Siddartha for the position of Non Executive Director of the Company It is to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of VBC Ferro Alloys LImited will be held on Thursday, the 30th November 2023 at 3.00 PM throguh Video Conference(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2023) The Proceedings of the Extra Ordiary General Meeting of the Company held on 30th November 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023) The Shareholders of VBC Ferro Alloys Limited have approved the resolution mentioned in the notice of EGM dated 28.10.2023 and details of the voting and Scruitinizers report has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/12/2023)

Chrome Silicon: Related News

No Record Found

