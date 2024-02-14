iifl-logo-icon 1
Cigniti Technologies Ltd EGM

Cigniti Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Feb 20247 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 6th February 2024 approved un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31.12.2023. Also approved Notice of Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company to be held on 7th March 2024 through video conference Notice of Extra-ordinary General meeting to be held on Thursday 7th March 2024 through Video Conference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Outcome of EGM held through video conference Appointment of Mr. Sudhakar Pennam as Non-executive Director pursuant to shareholders approval in EGM held on 7th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024) Board of Directors of M/s. Cigniti Technologies Limited in its meeting of held on Monday, 11th March 2024 at 8.00 A.M. (IST) through video conference have duly considered the following items of business: 1. Taken note of the outcome of Extra-ordinary General meeting of the Company held on 7th March 2024 in which the shareholders have approved the appointment of Mr. Srikanth Chakkilam as Director & CEO of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Sudhakar Pennam as Non- Executive Director of the Company. 2. Deliberated on the business outlook of the Company. The meeting commenced at 8.00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 9.20 A.M.(IST). This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)

