Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about outcome of board meeting held on 27th May, 2023. Board of Directors had considered, discussed and recommended the Final Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/ each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year 2022-2023 Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about record date for final dividend of FY 2022-23. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2023)