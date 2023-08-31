|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2023
|18 Sep 2023
|18 Sep 2023
|3
|30
|Final
|Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about outcome of board meeting held on 27th May, 2023. Board of Directors had considered, discussed and recommended the Final Dividend at the rate of Rs. 3.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/ each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year 2022-2023 Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about record date for final dividend of FY 2022-23. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.