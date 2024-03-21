Board approved:- TheSub-Division/Splitof EquitySharesof theCompanyfromfacevalueof Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1/- each, subject to the approval of regulatory / statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about record date for bonus issue of shares and sub-division / split of shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.03.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, CUPID LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CUPID LTD. (530843) RECORD DATE 04.04.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 04/04/2024 DR-605/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE509F01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/04/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.03.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240327-15 dated March 27, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code CUPID LTD. 530843 New ISIN No. INE509F01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-04-2024 (DR- 605/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.04.2024)