|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 May 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|22 Sep 2023
|0.3
|15
|Final
|The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 11, 2023, approves the payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.30/- (Rupees Thirty Paise only) (i.e. 15%) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Record Date and Book Closure for purpose of 84th Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2023)
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.