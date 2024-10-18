iifl-logo-icon 1
DCW Ltd Dividend

82.28
(0.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

DCW CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 May 202322 Sep 202322 Sep 20230.315Final
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 11, 2023, approves the payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.30/- (Rupees Thirty Paise only) (i.e. 15%) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Record Date and Book Closure for purpose of 84th Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2023)

DCW: Related News

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

18 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.

