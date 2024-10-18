The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 11, 2023, approves the payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.30/- (Rupees Thirty Paise only) (i.e. 15%) per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up) for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Record Date and Book Closure for purpose of 84th Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2023)