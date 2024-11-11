iifl-logo-icon 1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Dividend

375.15
(0.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Embassy Off.REIT CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend24 Oct 202429 Oct 202429 Oct 20245.831.9433Final
Declared distributions of Rs. 5,526.22 million /Rs.5.83 per Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The distribution comprises Rs. 881.54 million and Eighty One point Five / Rs. 0.93 per Unit in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, Rs. 1,184.87 million / Rs. 1.25, per unit in the form of dividend and Rs. 3,459.81 / Rs. 3.65 per Unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt;
Dividend25 Jul 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 20245.61.86Final
Declared distributions of ?5,308.20 million (Indian Rupees Five Thousand Three Hundred and Eight point Two Zero million only) / ?5.60 (Indian Rupees Five point Six Zero paise only) per Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises ?805.71 million (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred and Five point Seven One million only) / ?0.85 (Indian Rupees Zero point Eight Five paise only) per Unit in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, ?1,478.71 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy Eight point Seven One million Only) / ?1.56 (Indian Rupees One point Five Six paise Only), per unit in the form of dividend and ?3,023.78 million (Indian Rupees Three Thousand and Twenty Three point Seven Eight million Only) / ?3.19 (Indian Rupees Three point One Nine paise Only) per Unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt
Dividend25 Apr 20246 May 20246 May 20245.221.74Final
Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024. Declared distributions of ?4,948.01 million (Indian Rupees Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty Eight point Zero One million only) / ?5.22 (Indian Rupees Five point Two Two paise only) per Unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The distribution comprises ?1,279.66 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred and Seventy Nine point Six Six million only) / ?1.35 (Indian Rupees One Rupee and Three Five paise only) per Unit in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, ?985.81 million (Indian Rupees Nine Hundred and Eighty Five point Eight One million Only) / ?1.04 (Indian Rupees One point Zero Four paise Only), per unit in the form of dividend and ?2,682.54 million (Indian Rupees Two Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty Two point Five Four million Only) / ?2.83 (Indian Rupees Two point Eight Three paise Only) per Unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt.
Dividend2 Feb 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 20245.21.73Final
1.73% Income Distribution

Embassy Off.REIT: Related News

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

Clarivate Leases 170K Sq Ft in Noida's Embassy Oxygen

11 Nov 2024|12:40 PM

Leasing activity has increased as a result of multinational corporations increasing their office presence in India.

