Dividend 24 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024 5.83 1.9433 Final

Declared distributions of Rs. 5,526.22 million /Rs.5.83 per Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The distribution comprises Rs. 881.54 million and Eighty One point Five / Rs. 0.93 per Unit in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, Rs. 1,184.87 million / Rs. 1.25, per unit in the form of dividend and Rs. 3,459.81 / Rs. 3.65 per Unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt;

Dividend 25 Jul 2024 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024 5.6 1.86 Final

Declared distributions of ?5,308.20 million (Indian Rupees Five Thousand Three Hundred and Eight point Two Zero million only) / ?5.60 (Indian Rupees Five point Six Zero paise only) per Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises ?805.71 million (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred and Five point Seven One million only) / ?0.85 (Indian Rupees Zero point Eight Five paise only) per Unit in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, ?1,478.71 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy Eight point Seven One million Only) / ?1.56 (Indian Rupees One point Five Six paise Only), per unit in the form of dividend and ?3,023.78 million (Indian Rupees Three Thousand and Twenty Three point Seven Eight million Only) / ?3.19 (Indian Rupees Three point One Nine paise Only) per Unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt

Dividend 25 Apr 2024 6 May 2024 6 May 2024 5.22 1.74 Final

Embassy Office Parks REIT has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024. Declared distributions of ?4,948.01 million (Indian Rupees Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty Eight point Zero One million only) / ?5.22 (Indian Rupees Five point Two Two paise only) per Unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The distribution comprises ?1,279.66 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred and Seventy Nine point Six Six million only) / ?1.35 (Indian Rupees One Rupee and Three Five paise only) per Unit in the form of interest, less applicable taxes, if any, ?985.81 million (Indian Rupees Nine Hundred and Eighty Five point Eight One million Only) / ?1.04 (Indian Rupees One point Zero Four paise Only), per unit in the form of dividend and ?2,682.54 million (Indian Rupees Two Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty Two point Five Four million Only) / ?2.83 (Indian Rupees Two point Eight Three paise Only) per Unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt.

Dividend 2 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024 5.2 1.73 Final