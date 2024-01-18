|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|1 Jun 2023
|20 Sep 2023
|-
|0.5
|10
|Final
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of Ester Industries Limited (the Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. 1st June, 2023, have recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 10%) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Information regarding Book closure / Record date and dividend payment date will be informed in due course of time.
Invest wise with Expert advice
