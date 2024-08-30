Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 25, 2023. Recommended payment of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share (@ 50% per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) as the Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 to the shareholders of the Company. The Final Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders in the ensuing AGM to be held on August 10, 2023, it will be paid on or before September 09, 2023. The Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend shall be Friday, July 14, 2023.