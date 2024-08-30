iifl-logo-icon 1
Expleo Solutions Ltd Dividend

1,308.2
(-1.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:29:25 PM

Expleo Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 May 202314 Jul 202314 Jul 2023550Final
Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on May 25, 2023. Recommended payment of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share (@ 50% per equity share of Rs. 10/- each) as the Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 to the shareholders of the Company. The Final Dividend, if declared by the Shareholders in the ensuing AGM to be held on August 10, 2023, it will be paid on or before September 09, 2023. The Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend shall be Friday, July 14, 2023.

Expleo Solutions: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

