Fortune International Ltd EGM

60
(-2.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Fortune Interntl CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Nov 202321 Dec 2023
EGM of the members will be convened on Thursday, 21st December, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Registered office of the company situated at G-4, Community Centre, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi-110028 to transact the business mentioned in the enclosed notice of EGM. Further, the register of members will be closed from 15th December, 2023 to 21st December, 2023. Remote e-voting shall commence on Monday, 18th December, 2023 (09:00 a.m IST) and ends on Wednesday, 20th December, 2023 (05:00 p.m IST). Pursuant to Reg 42 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 15th December, 2023 to 21st December, 2023 for the purpose of EGM to be held on 21st December, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. This is to inform that pursuant to reg 30 of LODR, please find the enclosed proceedings of the EGM of the company held on thursday, 21st december, 2023 at 11:30 a.m at G-4 Community Centre, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi-110028. Pursuant to reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform that the shareholders of the company in its meeting held on 21st dec, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at G-4, C block, community center, naraina vihar, new delhi-110028, has approved the adoption of new set of MOA as per the companies act, 2013 and alteration of object clause of MOA by inserting few clauses in the main objects. Updated MOA is enclosed herewith for your reference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Pursuant to Reg 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, we hereby submit the voting results along with the scruitinizers report of EGM held on Thursday, 21st Dec, 2023 at 11:30 a.m at G-4, Community center, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi-110028. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2023)

Fortune Interntl: Related News

No Record Found

