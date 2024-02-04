iifl-logo-icon 1
G V Films Ltd EGM

0.67
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

G V Films CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Jan 202426 Feb 2024
Approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday 26th February, 2024 at 4.00 p.m through OAVM. Pursuant to relevant provisions of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Notice of Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 04:00 p.m (IST) through Video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/02/2024) The Following items of business as set out for the members approval by way of E-voting: 1. The Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company 2. Preferential Issue of upto 95,00,00,000 (Ninety Five Crores) Fully Convertible Warrants to the persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

G V Films: Related News

No Record Found

