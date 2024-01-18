|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|1
|50
|Interim 1
|The Board of Directors of the Company, in the aforesaid meeting have also approved/declared 1st Interim Dividend at the rate of Re.1/- (i.e. 50%) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 2/- each on 106795122 equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 and has fixed Thursday, August 22, 2024 as the Record Date for the 1st Interim Dividend 2024-2025.
