|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Feb 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, Notice of Extra General Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed herewith. The Proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 11th March, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through VC/OAVM along with the Voting Results of the business transacted and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.