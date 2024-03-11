Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, Notice of Extra General Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed herewith. The Proceedings of the EGM of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 11th March, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through VC/OAVM along with the Voting Results of the business transacted and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)