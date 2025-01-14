iifl-logo-icon 1
HCL Technologies Ltd Results

1,825.7
(0.67%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

HCL Technologies CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

HCL Technologies: Related News

HCLTech Q3 net profit zooms ~8.4% Q-o-Q to ₹4,591 Crore

14 Jan 2025|09:11 AM

The company's net profit increased 8.4% QoQ to ₹4,591 Crore, just below the street estimates of ₹4,625 Crore.

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2025

14 Jan 2025|07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.

HCL Tech Joins Tasman Council to Enhance Digital Experience for NZ Residents

11 Nov 2024|11:51 AM

HCL Tech will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 to establish an advanced digital platform, aimed at enhancing interactions and services for the district.

HCLTech Expands Digital Partnership with Transport for NSW in 5-Year Deal

24 Oct 2024|03:56 PM

The collaboration is designed to create a secure, future-ready infrastructure, enabling seamless onboarding of new transport applications.

HCL Tech Announces ₹12 Interim Dividend, Q2 Profit Jumps 10.5%

15 Oct 2024|11:53 AM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 8.2%, totaling ₹28,862 Crore, compared to ₹26,672 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

HCLTech Extends AI-Powered Partnership with Xerox

27 Aug 2024|11:47 AM

The collaboration has led to the joint securing of 215 US patents and the establishment of R&D labs that align with Xerox’s infrastructure and standards.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

HCL Tech names Shiv Walia as new CFO

20 Aug 2024|10:30 AM

Walia's hiring comes as the current CFO, Prateek Aggarwal, steps down after nearly six years in the position

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

