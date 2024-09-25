Outcome of Board meeting held on September 22, 2023 has approved the following under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations):- 1. Preferential Allotment of Convertible Warrants to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB Allottees): Non-Promoter Category 2. Preferential Allotment of Convertible Warrants to Non QIB: Non-Promoter Category 3. Approved the issue of Notice for convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, to seek necessary approval of the Shareholders for the proposed Preferential Issue. Copy of Newspaper Advertisement pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2023) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (1/2023-24) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, October 20, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2023) Newspaper Advertisement with respect to Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/10/2023) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (1/2023-24) of the Members of the Company held on October 20, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.10.2023) Disclosure of voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) (1/2023-24) of the Members of the Company and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2023)