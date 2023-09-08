Board has approved / noted the followings:- The Board has recommended Final Dividend at the rate of 30% (Thirty per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs. 3 (Rupees Three Only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Thirteenth Annual General Meeting (13th AGM) of the Company. The record date for determining the entitlement of Members for Final Dividend, if declared, will be September 23, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2023)