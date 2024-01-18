|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|We would like to further inform you that the Board has recommended dividend of 10% i.c.Rs. 1/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs.10/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Final Dividend if Approved by shareholders shall be subject to Tax deduct at source as per Indian income tax act, 1961(Amended from time to time) & will be paid within 30 days from date of AGM.
