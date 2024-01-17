|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|5 Jun 2023
|15 Jul 2023
|16 Jul 2023
|This is to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 15-07-2023 to 16-07-2023 (both days inclusive) in connection with the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, the 18th August 2023 at 10:00 hours through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. In connection with the above, we are releasing herewith a public notice in newspapers, a copy of which is attached.
