iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd EGM

958.25
(-0.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Kaushalya Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, the 6th day of April, 2024 have considered and approved the following: 1. Notice for calling EOGM through two- way video conferencing (V. C)/ Other Audio Visual means (OAVM). 2. An Extra- Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company will be held on 30th day of April, 2024 at 2.00 PM through two-way video conferencing (V.C)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility Outcome of Shareholders Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 30th April, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Kaushalya Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.