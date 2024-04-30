|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, the 6th day of April, 2024 have considered and approved the following: 1. Notice for calling EOGM through two- way video conferencing (V. C)/ Other Audio Visual means (OAVM). 2. An Extra- Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company will be held on 30th day of April, 2024 at 2.00 PM through two-way video conferencing (V.C)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility Outcome of Shareholders Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 30th April, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)
