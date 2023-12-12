Outcome Consolidation of entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company from Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share to Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) per share and consequent upon and simultaneous with consolidation, alternation in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the requisite approvals. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR FIXING RECORD DATE Board has fixed 12th January, 2024 as record date for the purpose of consolidation of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.12.2023) Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Consolidation of the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Equity Shares of the Company as per details given below:- COMPANY NAME CODE KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD. (532925) RECORD DATE 12/01/2024 PURPOSE Consolidation of existing Hundred (100) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to ONE (1) Equity Share of Rs.1000/- each. NO DEALINGS FROM 12/01/2024 DR-695/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 27.12.2023) Sub: Consolidation of Equity Shares - Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited In pursuance of Regulation 3.1.2 of the National Stock Exchange (Capital Market) Trading Regulations Part A, it is hereby notified that the suspension from trading in the following security will be resumed w.e.f. February 06, 2024. Name of the Company Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Symbol KAUSHALYA New Face Value 1000 New ISIN INE234I01028 Remarks Consolidation of equity shares from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1000/-. Currently the securities shall be available for trading in Series BE till further notice This Circular shall be effective from February 06, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 02.02.2024)