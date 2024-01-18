Copy of Newspaper Publication Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 23rd September,2023 to Friday, 29th September, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and payment of Dividend, if declared at AGM, for the financial year 2022-23.