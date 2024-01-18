|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Sep 2023
|23 Sep 2023
|29 Sep 2023
|Copy of Newspaper Publication Intimation Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 23rd September,2023 to Friday, 29th September, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company and payment of Dividend, if declared at AGM, for the financial year 2022-23.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.