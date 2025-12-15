AGM 08/08/2025 This is to inform that the Twentieth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 08, 2025 at 02:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual means. We are enclosing herewith the intimation regarding record date for payment of final dividend on Equity shares for FY 2024-25 The Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25 and Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith. The Notice of the Twentieth Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :17.07.2025) Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on August 08, 2025 and voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08.08.2025)