KEC International Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,875.5
|49.3
|5,33,088.18
|3,560.92
|0.98
|47,190.86
|541.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
228.23
|59.36
|47,528.03
|212.27
|0
|6,648.4
|42.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.65
|24.9
|24,965.23
|389.9
|0.63
|1,171.76
|13.71
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
352.25
|75.78
|24,828.26
|276.44
|0.05
|2,378.11
|109.77
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,266.9
|20.29
|21,654.81
|219.84
|0.87
|6,963.98
|481.02
The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Wipro, Godawari Power & Ispat, KEC International, etc.
The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam, Birla Corp, etc.
It also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta, Inox Wind, etc.
This latest win brings the total number of high-rise buildings under construction by KEC to over 70 projects nationwide.
It has won a significant contract in Saudi Arabia to execute 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line
The business announced a 76% year-on-year growth in its net profit for Q4FY25 at ₹268 Crore. In the year-ago period.
The orders are for the T&D sector and are for 765 kV transmission lines and GIS; design, engineering, supplies, and installation
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