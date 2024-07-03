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KEC International Ltd Share Price Live

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491.9
(1.84%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:54 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open487.5
  • Day's High492.25
  • 52 Wk High947
  • Prev. Close483
  • Day's Low486
  • 52 Wk Low 466
  • Turnover (lac)135.77
  • P/E37.78
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value207.56
  • EPS12.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,094.38
  • Div. Yield1.14
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

KEC International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

₹487.5

Prev. Close

₹483

Turnover(Lac.)

₹135.77

Day's High

₹492.25

Day's Low

₹486

52 Week's High

₹947

52 Week's Low

₹466

Book Value

₹207.56

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,094.38

P/E

37.78

EPS

12.79

Divi. Yield

1.14

KEC International Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jul, 2025

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8 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 25 Jul, 2025

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KEC International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

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The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.

15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 15th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th December 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Wipro, Godawari Power & Ispat, KEC International, etc.

15 Dec 2025|09:06 AM
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KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

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The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

23 Sep 2025|11:58 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd September 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam, Birla Corp, etc.

23 Sep 2025|07:01 AM
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KEC International Wins ₹1,402 Crore Orders Across T&D, Civil, and Cables Segments

KEC International Wins ₹1,402 Crore Orders Across T&D, Civil, and Cables Segments

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It also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

18 Aug 2025|10:43 AM
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KEC International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 36.71%

Institutions: 36.71%

Non-Institutions: 13.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

KEC International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

53.24

51.42

51.42

51.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,043.88

4,024.09

3,912.39

3,804.11

Net Worth

5,097.12

4,075.51

3,963.81

3,855.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

12,573.27

11,851.79

10,470.62

9,037.39

yoy growth (%)

6.08

13.19

15.85

19.44

Raw materials

-5,248.51

-4,842.41

-4,705.2

-4,611.68

As % of sales

41.74

40.85

44.93

51.02

Employee costs

-849.83

-767.37

-742.69

-562.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

755.7

896.62

745.28

641.47

Depreciation

-123.32

-121.78

-117.69

-95.43

Tax paid

-178.42

-250.53

-199.55

-211.43

Working capital

617.2

-199.53

1,191.11

75.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.08

13.19

15.85

19.44

Op profit growth

-8.31

9.38

23.72

28.06

EBIT growth

-9.92

11.32

22.08

32.4

Net profit growth

-32.75

18.39

26.89

52.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

23,505.54

21,846.7

19,914.17

17,281.71

13,742.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23,505.54

21,846.7

19,914.17

17,281.71

13,742.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

50.33

70.86

52.41

31.32

13.43

KEC International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,875.5

49.35,33,088.183,560.920.9847,190.86541.77

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

228.23

59.3647,528.03212.2706,648.442.5

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

20.65

24.924,965.23389.90.631,171.7613.71

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd

ACMESOLAR

352.25

75.7824,828.26276.440.052,378.11109.77

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,266.9

20.2921,654.81219.840.876,963.98481.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KEC International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H V Goenka

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Vimal Kejriwal

Independent Director

Vikram S Gandhi

Independent Director

M S Unnikrishnan

Non Executive Director

Vinayak Chatterjee

Independent Director

ARVIND GAURISHANKAR SINGH

Independent Director

Neera Saggi

Independent Director

Shirish Sankhe

Independent Director

Vimal Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suraj Eksambekar

Independent Director

Nirupama Rao

Registered Office

RPG House,

463 Dr Annie Besant Road Worli,

Maharashtra - 400030

Tel: 91-22-66670200

Website: http://www.kecrpg.com

Email: investorpoint@kecrpg.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

KEC International Limited is the largest Power Transmission Company in the world, which was incorporated on March 18, 2005. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Constructio...
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Reports by KEC International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the KEC International Ltd share price today?

The KEC International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹491.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of KEC International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KEC International Ltd is ₹13094.38 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of KEC International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KEC International Ltd is 37.78 and 2.34 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KEC International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KEC International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KEC International Ltd is ₹466 and ₹947 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of KEC International Ltd?

KEC International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.59%, 3 Years at -2.96%, 1 Year at -47.59%, 6 Month at -29.13%, 3 Month at -8.04% and 1 Month at -19.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KEC International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KEC International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.10 %
Institutions - 36.72 %
Public - 13.18 %

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