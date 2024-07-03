Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹487.5
Prev. Close₹483
Turnover(Lac.)₹135.77
Day's High₹492.25
Day's Low₹486
52 Week's High₹947
52 Week's Low₹466
Book Value₹207.56
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,094.38
P/E37.78
EPS12.79
Divi. Yield1.14
The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Wipro, Godawari Power & Ispat, KEC International, etc.
The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam, Birla Corp, etc.
It also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
53.24
51.42
51.42
51.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,043.88
4,024.09
3,912.39
3,804.11
Net Worth
5,097.12
4,075.51
3,963.81
3,855.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12,573.27
11,851.79
10,470.62
9,037.39
yoy growth (%)
6.08
13.19
15.85
19.44
Raw materials
-5,248.51
-4,842.41
-4,705.2
-4,611.68
As % of sales
41.74
40.85
44.93
51.02
Employee costs
-849.83
-767.37
-742.69
-562.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
755.7
896.62
745.28
641.47
Depreciation
-123.32
-121.78
-117.69
-95.43
Tax paid
-178.42
-250.53
-199.55
-211.43
Working capital
617.2
-199.53
1,191.11
75.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.08
13.19
15.85
19.44
Op profit growth
-8.31
9.38
23.72
28.06
EBIT growth
-9.92
11.32
22.08
32.4
Net profit growth
-32.75
18.39
26.89
52.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
23,505.54
21,846.7
19,914.17
17,281.71
13,742.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23,505.54
21,846.7
19,914.17
17,281.71
13,742.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
50.33
70.86
52.41
31.32
13.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,875.5
|49.3
|5,33,088.18
|3,560.92
|0.98
|47,190.86
|541.77
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
228.23
|59.36
|47,528.03
|212.27
|0
|6,648.4
|42.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
20.65
|24.9
|24,965.23
|389.9
|0.63
|1,171.76
|13.71
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
352.25
|75.78
|24,828.26
|276.44
|0.05
|2,378.11
|109.77
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,266.9
|20.29
|21,654.81
|219.84
|0.87
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H V Goenka
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Vimal Kejriwal
Independent Director
Vikram S Gandhi
Independent Director
M S Unnikrishnan
Non Executive Director
Vinayak Chatterjee
Independent Director
ARVIND GAURISHANKAR SINGH
Independent Director
Neera Saggi
Independent Director
Shirish Sankhe
Independent Director
Vimal Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suraj Eksambekar
Independent Director
Nirupama Rao
RPG House,
463 Dr Annie Besant Road Worli,
Maharashtra - 400030
Tel: 91-22-66670200
Website: http://www.kecrpg.com
Email: investorpoint@kecrpg.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
KEC International Limited is the largest Power Transmission Company in the world, which was incorporated on March 18, 2005. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Constructio...
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Reports by KEC International Ltd
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