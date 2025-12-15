|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2026
|8 May 2026
|KEC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, and recommend dividend, if any, on Equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company recommended a Dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up i.e. 275% of face value, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|KEC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed. The Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jul 2025
|21 Jul 2025
|KEC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 The Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. The Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.07.2025)
The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Wipro, Godawari Power & Ispat, KEC International, etc.
The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam, Birla Corp, etc.
It also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta, Inox Wind, etc.
This latest win brings the total number of high-rise buildings under construction by KEC to over 70 projects nationwide.
It has won a significant contract in Saudi Arabia to execute 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line
The business announced a 76% year-on-year growth in its net profit for Q4FY25 at ₹268 Crore. In the year-ago period.
The orders are for the T&D sector and are for 765 kV transmission lines and GIS; design, engineering, supplies, and installation
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