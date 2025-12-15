Board Meeting 16 May 2026 8 May 2026

KEC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, and recommend dividend, if any, on Equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company recommended a Dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up i.e. 275% of face value, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

KEC International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed. The Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2025 21 Jul 2025