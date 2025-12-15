The Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, along with the Auditor Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share i.e. 275% of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, for declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :14.07.2025)