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KEC International Ltd Dividend

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489.05
(1.25%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

K E C Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 May 202525 Jul 202525 Jul 20255.5275Final
The Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, along with the Auditor Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paisa Only) per equity share i.e. 275% of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, for declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :14.07.2025)

K E C Intl.: Related News

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

KEC International Bags ₹1,150 Crore Transmission and Civil Orders in India, Records Largest-Ever India T&D Win

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The project includes the construction of a 765 kV transmission line along with a 765 by 400 kV air-insulated substation, to be executed on a turnkey basis.

15 Dec 2025|01:28 PM
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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movements today: Wipro, Godawari Power & Ispat, KEC International, etc.

15 Dec 2025|09:06 AM
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KEC International secures order worth ₹3,243 Crore; stock jumps ~8%

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The new orders underlines 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

23 Sep 2025|11:58 AM
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It also received orders for the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

18 Aug 2025|10:43 AM
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18 Aug 2025|08:14 AM
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KEC International Bags ₹1,236 Crore Civil Infrastructure Order

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This latest win brings the total number of high-rise buildings under construction by KEC to over 70 projects nationwide.

26 Jun 2025|11:28 AM
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It has won a significant contract in Saudi Arabia to execute 380 kV Overhead Transmission Line

5 Jun 2025|04:18 PM
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KEC International stock surges ~8% on Q4 cheery performance

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The business announced a 76% year-on-year growth in its net profit for Q4FY25 at ₹268 Crore. In the year-ago period.

27 May 2025|02:13 PM
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The orders are for the T&D sector and are for 765 kV transmission lines and GIS; design, engineering, supplies, and installation

18 May 2025|06:59 PM
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