|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Dec 2023
|24 Jan 2024
|COM 24/01/2024 Newspaper Advertisement of the Notice convening the Meetings of the Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023) Outcome of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Secured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their order dated 19th December, 2023. Submission of Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Mafatlal Industries Limited held pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. Submission of Scrutinizers Report of the meeting of the Secured Creditors of Mafatlal Industries Limited held pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their order dated 19th December, 2023. Submission of Scrutinizers Report of the meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of Mafatlal Industries Limited held pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. Submission of Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Mafatlal Industries Limited held pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the direction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide their Order dated 19th December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
